Kaitlyn Bristowe is "still suffering" from Dancing With The Stars injuries five years after winning the show.

The 40-year-old reality star - who rose to fame on The Bachelor - won the dancing competition in 2020, and she's still dealing with the fallout of her accidents on the programme.

She told Tori Spelling's misSPELLING podcast: "[I'm] still suffering years later from cracked ribs and pulling a muscle that was under my ribs, and my tendonitis will flare up every time I wear heels now."

The Bachelorette alumni also revealed the advice she would have given fellow former Dancing With The Stars contestant Tori before she joined the show.

She said: "I just would have said, don't injure yourself. That was like my main focus was to stop getting injured all the time."

Kaitlyn admitted that despite the injuries, the experience was all worth it when she won the 29th season.

She added: "Yes! I'll do it again. It's crazy because one of my girlfriends [Hannah Brown] had won it from the season before.

"I was like, 'Why did you not prepare me?' And she was like, 'I don't think people should prepare them, because then they won't do it.'

"It would be scary to know how much work and injury you go through to get to the end. Like, it's crazy to get to the end."

In the 2020 final, Kaitlyn - alongside her DWTS pro dance partner Artem Chigvintsev - triumphed over Catfish host Nev Schulman, who placed second with equally perfect scores.

Rapper Nelly was third whilst actress Justina placed fourth.

Speaking before their final performance, Artem told Kaitlyn: "This your chance to finally tell all of the people who said you would not be able to be a dancer, 'Actually I am.'"

She replied with glee: "Actually I am ... On a very big stage."

Kaitlyn admitted she was so "passionate" about dancing, confessing: "This is the hardest I've worked at anything because of the passion behind it … It truly is a dream."