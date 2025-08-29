Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid feels "happy" for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently announced their engagement

The loved-up couple recently announced their engagement, and Andy - who coaches Travis at the Chiefs - has now voiced his support for the celebrity duo.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Andy explained: "I’m happy for them.

"It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with. That’s not an easy thing, to really fall in love. And it seems like they’re there. I think it’s a great deal for both of them."

Andy observed that Travis and Taylor are "both are very famous in their own right". However, he praised the way they've navigated the pressures of fame and success.

He said: "They like being around each other. That’s a plus, I think. They’re both busy people in their own right. Both are very famous in their own right. It’s kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do."

Alongside a series of photos of the proposal, they wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [dynamite emoji] (sic)"

Taylor began dating Travis in 2023, and Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate at the Kansas City Chiefs - previously claimed that Taylor has helped to make the NFL franchise a "worldwide team".

The sports star told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being wowed by Taylor's work ethic.

The 29-year-old star - who is one of the best players in the NFL - observed that she's "never not working".

He said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."

Elsewhere, Chiefs president Mark Donovan previously admitted that Taylor and Travis' relationship has been "nothing but good" for the franchise.

Mark said on Squawk Box: "It is an authentic relationship and we’re happy to have it. It’s been nothing but good for us."