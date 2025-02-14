A representative for Kanye West and Bianca Censori has denied reports suggesting the couple is heading for divorce.

A representative for Kanye West and Bianca Censori has insisted the couple is still together

The pair - who were reported to have tied the knot two years ago - were said to have split this week in the aftermath of the 47-year-old rapper's latest stunt which involved selling T-shirts emblazoned with a swastika but now a spokesperson for the couple has insisted they are still together and are making plans for Valentine's Day.

The rep Milo Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter: "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together.

"Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press.

"Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track."

It comes after the MailOnline reported the pair had parted ways with a source telling the publication they expected "a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days".

TMZ.com also reported the split news with an insider telling the website: "Both sides have reached out to divorce attorneys."

New York Post column PageSix followed up by suggesting the reported break-up was linked to Kanye's T-shirt stunt, in which he used a Super Bowl advert to send fans to his website to buy shirts which featured the Nazi symbol and led to the site being taken offline by ecommerce platform Shopify for breaching guidelines.

A source told PageSix: "She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.

"He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus ...

"[However] he’s saying that she’s just ‘mad at him but right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done."

Kanye was previously married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who he divorced in 2022 - the same year he started dating architect Bianca, 30.

The latest reports about the couple's relationship come just weeks after they appeared together at the Grammy Awards with Bianca hitting headlines for dropping her coat on the red carpet to reveal she was wearing a completely see-through dress which showed her naked body.