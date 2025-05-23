Kanye West has declared he is "done with anti-Semitism".

Kanye West has called for peace

The 'Stronger' rapper has been under fire in recent months over his controversial behaviour, including praising Adolf Hitler and selling t-shirts emblazoned with a Swastika, a notorious Nazi hate symbol, but he's now asked for forgiveness and called for peace.

He wrote in a series of posts on X: "I am done with antisemitism.

I love all people.

"God forgive me for the pain I've caused.

"I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God.

"The earth itself is in Gods Kingdom.

"GOD CALLS FOR PEACE.

"Share peace.

"Share love."

Kanye claimed his outlook changed after he enjoyed a video call with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's four children, North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and six-year-old Psalm.

He wrote: "I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again."

This isn't the first time Kanye has seemingly had a change of heart as in February, he declared he was "not a Nazi" following "further reflection.

Taking to X, he wrote: "After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi."

Hours earlier, he appeared to respond to Adam Sandler's 'Saturday Night Live' performance from the show's 50th anniversary special.

In a tribute song written for the occasion, the comedian - whose family are Jewish - made an apparent reference to Ye as he quipped: "50 years of finding out your favorite musician’s antisemitic."

Kanye tweeted: "Adam Sandler thank you for the love."

But earlier this month, he released a song called 'Heil Hitler'.

In the song, he blamed Kim for him having "turned into a Nazi" because she allegedly wouldn't let him see their children.

The lyrics included the lines: "With all of my money and fame, I still can't get my kids back/ With all of my money and fame, I still don't get to see my children.

"N***** see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b****. I'm the villain."

Earlier this year, Kanye had declared previous anti-Semitic comments to be "90 percent Jew proof" and he went on to explain he meant no one had been able to "stop" him.

He wrote: "I will write this more poetically in a bit cause right now I'm finishing my verse for Game's album.

"The idea of being Jew proof is

"I said all these politically incorrect things and nobody was able to stop me extort me threaten me to change anything

"And I made 40 million the next day between my different business

"There's a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with

"The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore (sic)"