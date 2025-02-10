Kanye West has ignited fresh controversy by promoting a T-shirt featuring a swastika on his Yeezy website.

The 47-year-old rapper was kicked off X on Monday (10.02.25) for posting a stream of anti-Semitic and misgynistic outbursts, but has now taken to seeing a white shirt on his page, which is priced at $20 and labeled “HH-01” — a code for “Heil Hitler” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL condemned Kanye’s latest controversial move, stating: “As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website — a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.”

They emphasized the symbol's historical significance by saying: “The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis.

“It galvanised his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”

It comes after Kanye launched a commercial for the Super Bowl 2025 in which he mentioned shooting the ad on his iPhone, explaining he spent “all the money for the commercial” on new grills for his teeth.

During his latest anti-Semitic outburst on X, Kanye included declarations of admiration for Adolf Hitler and self-identified as a Nazi.

The rapper – who was previously dumped from his deals with household brand names for similar statements – also messaged: “I’m never apologising for my Jewish comments.”

Before deactivating his account on X, Kanye revealed his swastika T-shirt had been in development for several years, describing it as his “greatest performance art piece thus far”.

In addition to his anti-Semitic statements, Kanye commented on his wife, Bianca Censori, 30, in recent posts, by stating: “She’s with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b******.”

The remark was in response to another outcry, over Bianca’s nude dress at the Grammy Awards, which exposed her entire body after she stripped off her fur coat on the red carpet of the event.