Kanye West says Bianca Censori helped him get diagnosed with autism.

The 47-year-old rapper - who has been married to his other half since 2022 - was previously diagnosed with bipolar following his hospitalisation in 2016 after a "psychiatric emergency", but Bianca recommended a doctor who gave him a different diagnosis.

Speaking on 'The Download' podcast, he told Justin LaBoy: "My wife took me because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.

"And come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

The 'All Falls Down' hitmaker - who has who shares children North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - insisted the new diagnosis has helped him see his behaviour in a different light.

He added: "You’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m gonna wear this [Donald] Trump hat ‘cause I just like Trump in general'.

“And when people tell you to not do it...and that’s my problem, when fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way.”

And he insisted his behaviour doesn't give people around him a chance to "control" him.

He said: "It’s so difficult for them because this is like a grown man, you can’t tell him.

"You can’t take control of his bank account. You can’t control what I’m saying on Twitter.”

Meanwhile, Ye also admitted he hasn't taken medication since being newly diagnosed because he doesn't want to stifle his creativity.

He explained: “I haven’t taken the medication since I found out it wasn’t bipolar, that it wasn’t the right diagnosis.

“It’s finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity, obviously that’s what I bring to the world. It’s worth the ramp up, as long as y’all get the creativity.”

Kanye sparked controversy this week after his wife flashed her private parts in a semi-transparent outfit at the Grammy Awards.

According to a lip-reading expert, Kanye had instructed his 30-year-old wife to remove her fur coat and “make a scene”.

It was reported that the pair had been escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena, but another insider claimed the couple “left of their own accord”.