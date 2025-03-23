Kanye West‘s former Malibu home is up for sale again.

Kanye West‘s former Malibu home on the market for 30m

Just six months after the controversial rapper sold his 4,700-square-foot beachfront house at a huge loss for $21 million, it is back on the market for $30 million.

Designed by the renowned Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the iconic home was purchased by Kanye in 2021 for a huge $57.25 million.

He then proceeded to remove the windows and gut the interior of the property, before abandoning his renovation plans and putting it back on the market, where it sold for $21 million six months ago.

Realtors Amanda Lynn and Dylan Eckardt of are listing the property, with Dylan telling Variety: "This is one of the bigger listings for me and Amanda together. I’m gonna sell it this time to a great collector who wants to finish a masterpiece.”

Amanda shared on Instagram: "New Exclusive! $30,000,000. Seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a masterpiece designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando. This architectural gem, formerly owned by Kanye West, was originally purchased for $57.3 million. Now listed at $30 million, this exclusive offering by Amanda Lynn invites you to experience unparalleled minimalist luxury. 24844 Malibu Rd, Malibu, CA 90265. Now available. Serious inquiries only.

Contractor Tony Saxon carried out much of the demolition work for Kanye and previously told The New Yorker: "It's funny – and not funny, in a way – to say, 'I'm the man who single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece'. But I pretty much did."

Kanye reportedly wanted to turn the house into a retro bomb shelter, and as a result the kitchen, bathrooms, windows, light fixtures, heating and air conditioning were all removed, while power and water was cut.