Karla Sofia Gascon has thanked the Academy

The 'Emilia Perez' actress - whose award season campaign has been marred with controversial after resurfaced social media posts from 2021 showed her making negative comments about Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the Academy Awards - was nominated for best actress and appeared at the event on Sunday (02.03.25), although she skipped the red carpet.

In a message on Instagram translated from Spanish, she wrote: "Thanks to the members of the Academy for the best actress nomination, for the invitation to the ceremony.

"I enjoyed it very much, it was entertaining and fun, especially the fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel — he is fantastic and looks more like the great Conan O’Brien every day.”

Her Kimmel quip was a reference to Oscars host Conan O’Brien's joke about her controversy.

During his monologue, he said: “‘Anora’ uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three times more than the record set by the publicist of Karla Sofía Gascón.

“Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

According to Page Six and the Los Angeles Times, Karla was seen heading to the bar during a break in the ceremony with her agent, a Netflix publicist and what appeared to be a security guard.

Karla became the first transgender woman nominated for best actress by the Academy, with ‘Emilia Pérez’ leading the year’s nominations with 13 in total.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer had urged attendees to show respect for the nominee.

He said in a statement: “The Academy does not condone hate speech – I want to be very clear about that.

“Karla’s nomination is historic. That’s really important. She’s still a nominee. We honour that, but we do not condone hate speech.”

She had previously addressed the backlash against her social media posts scandal in a statement to Page Six, saying: “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.”

She added: “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world.

“I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”