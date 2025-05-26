Karlie Kloss has gushed that husband Joshua Kushner is her "biggest champion".

Karlie Kloss says her husband Joshua Kushner encouraged her to never lose herself when she became a mother

The 33-year-old model - who has Levi, four, and 19-month-old Elijah with her spouse and is pregnant with their third child - has made rare comments about her other half and how he told her to never "lose yourself" in becoming a mother.

Speaking on the 'Aspire' podcast, she said: “Josh, my husband, we’ve been together since I was 19. We’ve grown up together. He’s always been my biggest champion."

She continued: “Especially in this adjustment into motherhood, he’s been somebody who’s like, ‘Karlie, you cannot lose yourself. You will not be happy and then our children will feel that.'

“That’s something I so appreciate, that he has been my mirror in that way.”

On falling in love with 'The One' at 19, she shared: “We started dating so young. I was 19. He was 25, 26.

“He was very early in his career. I like to remind him that I was far more successful than he was for a very long time! I never met anyone like him before. He was such a kind man. I was still a girl, but I had lived this very adult, worldly life since I was 15. I had had my first apartment in New York, I’d travelled [to] New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, everywhere, while juggling my high school education.”

Karlie added: “I had just moved to New York and I was really lucky to meet [him]. I never could have imagined I’d meet the love of my life at 19.”

Karlie admitted she is "incredibly grateful" to be expecting again when she announced the news in March.

She told Vogue.com: “Family is everything to me. Josh and I are incredibly grateful for this blessing.”

Karlie previously admitted that motherhood has changed her entire outlook on life.

The model described motherhood as a "profound experience" and confessed that she had "no idea" what to expect before she became a mom for the first time.

The catwalk star - who has been married to Joshua since 2018 - said on the 'Today' show: "I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this'. It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."