Kate Beckinsale has shared an emotional tribute to her step-dad Roy Battersby a year after his death.

The Hollywood actress - who lost her biological father Richard Beckinsale when she was five years old - was left devastated when her TV director stepfather passed away in January 2024 at the age of 87 and she shared her pain over the Easter weekend as she would have celebrated Roy's birthday on Sunday (20.04.25).

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Happy birthday Roy. Given I’ve been waiting all day can you rise again - ideally tomorrow … that would be great.

"You being dead is really f****** wearing now. I love you so very much and I wish you had been here to have your birthday and Easter on the same day but anyway see you tomorrow. I shall be waiting at the mouth of the cave."

Kate previously admitted she will always be "haunted" by the loss of both father figures in her life.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Finding my father‘s dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever.

"It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough.

"In the process of losing my beloved Roy I lost family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is for those who are not insured.

"I would do it again. No question. I cannot help feeling that I dreadfully failed - but I am trying to console myself today with all the preparation that he did in the last years of his life, how deeply he studied and practised as a Jungian and how thin the veil is between the energy of this life and whatever is next,that some part of him was at peace with it.

"It does feel like a lie I am telling myself to try and feel better, however. Perhaps I am just unfortunately not enlightened enough to sell that to myself over my sense of loss, guilt and failure."