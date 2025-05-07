Kate Cassidy believes Liam Payne has said "hello" to her through a rainbow.

The 26-year-old influencer had been dating former One Direction star Liam for over two years when he died in October 2024 after falling off a balcony in Buenos Aires at the age of 31, and during an appearance at Miami Grand Prix over the weekend, she revealed that a sign had come to her that she thinks was from the tragic singer.

Alongside a snap of herself at the major sporting event, she wrote on Instagram: "had such a great time at f1"

In the carousel, Kate shared a short video of a rainbow in the sky and a fan wrote: "Liam showing up through the rainbow".

Kate replied: "He had to say hello."

The positive update comes just weeks after Kate admitted that she was having to push herself to leave the house for the sake of her mental health.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: "I've always enjoyed walking. I would consider myself an active person but obviously, now I'm going through this healing journey, sometimes it's hard for me to get out of bed in the morning and it is something that I don't want to do.

"In a way, I have no choice. I have to get out of bed. A 20-minute walk refreshes my mind, it gets me out of bed and really, really helps my mental health."

Kate - who had been with Liam on a trip to the Argentinian capital but left to go home to the US just hours before the tragedy occurred- still discusses the 'Strip That Down' singer in the "present tense" and hasn't yet accepted that he is no longer here, but has "better days and harder days" amid her grief.

She said: "I find myself talking about him still very much in the present tense. I don't even feel the need to correct myself because I still can't fully...it's part of my healing journey. I'm still working on accepting the fact that he's not here anymore so it's hard for me to refer to him in the past tense. And when I do refer to him in the past tense, it almost stings that little bit more. It's more official. I never would have thought I would be talking about him in the past tense so it's definitely really hard to accept."

"I am trying to do my best. I have my better days, harder days but I'n surrounded by such a great support system that I can not thank enough. "