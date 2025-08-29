Kate Cassidy "would give up years of [her] life" to spend more time with Liam Payne.

Liam Payne passed away in October 2024

The former One Direction star died in October 2024, aged 31, after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, and Kate, his former girlfriend, has now taken to Instagram to post a birthday message to Liam.

Kate - who dated Liam from October 2022 until his death - wrote: "My dearest Liam,

"It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times.

"I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday.

"Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me.

"I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there.

"I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together.

"But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength.

"I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much.

"Yours, Katelyn (sic)"

Kate's post also featured a series of photographs of herself and Liam together.

In February, Kate admitted that she still struggling to come to terms with Liam's passing.

The 26-year-old star revealed that she was thinking about Liam "every second of every day" and that his death still didn't feel "fully real".

She told The Sun newspaper at the time: "I feel like my life has changed so much and I think about Liam every second of every day. It still doesn't feel fully real for me that he's not here. Sometimes I'll wake up and it's a reality I have to face for the rest of my life."