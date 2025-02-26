Kate Hudson is a "star sign person".

The 45-year-old actress - who is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa - believes she's a naturally optimistic and adventurous person.

Kate told Bustle: "Let’s be honest, I’m a star sign person. I’m an Aries, and we’re the people that if you want to go have a good time, you’re like, ‘Hey, are you down?’ We’re like, ‘Yes'."

Despite this, Kate thinks she's already been through her fair share of "challenges" in life.

The Hollywood star - who was married to musician Chris Robinson between 2000 and 2007 - explained: "Everybody’s different in what your challenges are. We say challenges, not weaknesses - even though they feel like weakness sometimes."

Kate is widely perceived to be ultra confident in herself. But the blonde beauty has insisted that's not always the case.

The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' star said: "God, you’d be a sociopath if you just had the confidence to walk into anything or be fearless in everything."

Kate released her debut pop-rock album, 'Glorious', in 2024, and the actress believes she's currently at the peak of her professional powers.

The 'Talk About Love' hitmaker admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic actually proved to be a turning point for her.

She shared: "In COVID, I realised that my creativity had been shut off for a long time. In those moments of fear, I was like, ‘I’m not putting out what I want to be totally putting out right now.’ Music was the big flashing red light for me.

"I’m very clear about the things that I really want to be doing now in my life. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, I know how my machine wants to function."