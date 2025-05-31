Kate Hudson's fiancé was confused when she arrived home with a "massive bruise" on her leg.

The 46-year-old actress - who has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa, 38, since 2021 and has six-year-old daughter Rani with him - had been filming her Netflix sports comedy 'Running Point' and hadn't even noticed the injury herself before getting into bed.

She told PEOPLE: "I remember one time I had this big bruise on my left thigh and I was getting into bed and [my fiancé Danny Fujikawa] was ... like, ‘Babe, what’s going on?’ And it was like massive! And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s weird. Something's wrong!'"

In the series, the 'Almost Famous' star plays a former party girl who becomes the president of her family's basketball team and it took her a while to realise that the bruise came from having to shoot several takes of the scene where her character discovers a secret stash of drugs in a desk drawer.

She said: "And then I was like, ‘Oh wait, the drug drawer.’ That's all. I have been hitting a drug drawer for like two weeks.

"Yeah, you know, the war wounds!"

Kate - who also has Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 13, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy - previously looked back on her own memories of sibling rivalry as she prepared to launch the show.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', Kate - who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson - said: "It's a very dysfunctional family and I think they're all striving to be validated by their siblings and to be good at something because they had a very difficult father.

"It's really about the comedy in that dysfunction.

"Art is so different than franchise business. What I do understand is growing up with brothers.

"I'm the only girl of three brothers and you have to yell to be heard. Those little foundational things that go on when you're the only girl in a group of three boys is so frustrating. And I love the sibling dynamic because you can be as cruel to each other as humanly possible but you still love them."