Kate Moss didn't get closure on her split from Johnny Depp for 23 years.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997

The supermodel and Hollywood actor were in a high-profile romance from 1994 to 1998 but they split after Depp prioritised his career over their relationship.

Now, comedian David Walliams has revealed that Kate, 51, and Johnny, 61, had not seen each other since the break-up until they were both guests at Stella McCartney's 50th birthday bash at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire, England, in September 2021.

Speaking about his chat with Kate, David is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "They were talking for ages and ages and ages.

"I spoke to Kate Moss and went, 'What were you chatting about?'

"She goes, 'Well, I haven't seen him since we broke up. I finally got closure.'

"I thought, 'My goodness me.'"

In the wake of their separation, Depp admitted he was responsible for his relationship with Kate ending because he "didn't give her the attention" she deserved.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, he said: "I have never got that emotional over a woman before. I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened — I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way, and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

"The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron at times."

Following that first meet up at Stella's birthday party, Kate came out in support of Johnny during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

Depp had sued Heard over an article she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

During the trial, Amber had referenced a rumour that Johnny had pushed Kate down a flight of stairs whilst staying at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica.

Kate gave evidence via video link from Gloucestershire, England, to Fairfax County District Court in Virginia and stated that the incident did not occur.

She said: "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm.

"As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me.

"[Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Benjamin Chew, Depp's lawyer, asked Moss if the Hollywood actor had ever pushed her down stairs.

She replied: "No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

The jury ultimately ruled that Heard's op-ed references to "sexual violence" and "domestic abuse" were false and defamed Depp with actual malice.