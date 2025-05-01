Kath Ebbs has slammed JoJo Siwa for making "attacks on [their] character".

JoJo Siwa has split from Kath Ebbs

The 27-year-old podcaster - who identifies as non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns - split from the 'Dance Moms' star last week at the 'Celebrity Big Brother' wrap party and after the 'Karma' singer told how she was "cussed out" by Kath during a row at the bash, the influencer has moved to dispute JoJo's version of events.

Kath told E! News in a statement: “It’s really unfortunate that my relationship with this person is being reduced to untrue allegations about what happened at a party.

"The public has only heard one side of the story. Attacks on my character are not something I take lightly, especially from someone I cared for deeply and shared a committed relationship with.”

JoJo had claimed Kath hadn't wanted to attend the wrap party initially but ultimately changed their mind and, once at the bash, things got heated.

Speaking on the 'The Viall Files', she said: "All of a sudden we’re at the wrap party for 'Big Brother'. I’m getting cussed out.

"I understand where they’re angry and where they’re coming at me, but I also keep reiterating like, ‘I’m not in a place to talk.’... Anyway, by the 16th time somebody asks you, ‘Are you happy? Do you want to end things?’

"You’re going to just spew your guts and I was honest and I said, ‘If you ask me tomorrow, I don’t know my answer. if you ask me right now, my answer is yes.’ And then that obviously was taken as yes, and it was a yes."

And while questions were raised by JoJo's closeness to Chris Hughes inside the famous abode, she insisted their bond isn't the reason for the end of her relationship with Kath.

She said: "There’s so many reasons why my break-up happened. Christopher is not one of them.

"I actually told this to Kath, like, ‘Maybe it would be easier if he was!’ But he is not one of them, so if you’re going to share the story, share the story… Don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not… I would not, and I have not.

"It just opened a can of worms that… really did me in.

"The second that I had a time to think… My brain just started to run with so many things that I have been OK with, that I have tolerated, that nobody should. It put a lot of things into perspective for me."