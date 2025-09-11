Kathy Bates has fired back at critics claiming her weight loss was all down to Ozempic.

Kathy Bates has reflected on her weight loss

The 77-year-old actress - who has lost around 100lbs since being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017 - insisted while she eventually turned to the weight loss drug, she put in years of effort to get to where she wants to be.

She told Variety: “People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.’ F*** you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this.

"I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril.

"When they said ’diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight.

"And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off."

The Matlock star - who is healthy after battling ovarian cancer in 2003 and breast cancer in 2012 - explained that she "finally" feels like herself.

She added: “I finally feel like I’m who I am. I’ve fought my way through the rapids. I feel this is the best time of my life. I’m glad I stuck around for it!”

However, the aftermath of her weightless can still be overwhelming as she tries to get used to her new figure and lifestyle.

She said: "[My stylist] had a beautiful dress for me to try. I looked at it on the hanger, and I thought, 'That’s not gonna fit.’

"I put it on, and it fit, and I just melted down. I just started crying and crying. I’m still figuring out what it’s like to be without all of that weight.

"What was it for? What was I hiding myself from? What are the emotions that are pouring out because I don’t have that armor? It just really surprised me, really shocked me.”