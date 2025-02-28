Kathy Griffin has attacked Jack Black over his hygiene during their brief romance.

The comedian, 64, dated the actor, 55, in the 1990s, and she has now posted a TikTok video recalling his unconventional approach to bathroom etiquette after she once showered at his apartment in Vermont.

She said in her clip: “One night, I spent the night there, and the next day I’m in the shower. “I get off on the bathmat, and I said, ‘I need a shower towel,’ and he goes, ‘You’re standing on it.’”

Kathy also claimed Jack had just one bath mat that doubled as a towel, adding to her fans: “You guys, that’s straight guys.”

Despite the hygiene concerns, Kathy admitted she continued seeing the ‘School of Rock’ star, saying: “So naturally I kept sleeping with him.”

Kathy explained that at the time, Jack was the most impressive person she had dated.

She added: “He was the first boyfriend I ever had where other bros thought I was cool because I was dating him.”

Kathy also stressed she was using “dating” in a “very loose” manner.

To prove their past romance, the ‘My Life on the D-List’ star shared a throwback photo of herself and Jack lounging together on a couch.

She captioned the TikTok post: “You’re not gonna believe this one. This is why you’re never gonna wanna miss an episode of my new YouTube show ‘Kathy Griffin: Talk Your Head Off’.”

Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one asking: “I’m actually jealous. I love Jack Black. Did y’all laugh all the time?”

Kathy confirmed: “YES, I would literally pass away if that happened to me.”

Other comments from fans included: “The towel thing is so real. So is still sleeping with him lmfao,” and “I fear we’ve all been Jack Blacked at least once, Kathy.”

Kathy has previously been romantically linked to Quentin Tarantino, Fred Stoller, Conan O’Brien, Leif Garrett and Steve Wozniak.

She was married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006 and Randy Bick from 2020 until their separation in January.