Katie Price is resurrecting her alter-ego Jordan after signing a lucrative deal to trademark an AI recreation of her younger self.

The 47-year-old former glamour shot to fame as Jordan back in the 1990s but she gradually retired the name as she moved into TV work later in her career, but Katie is now bringing her back using the latest technology as part of a six-figure deal with American AI company OhChat which is recreating her image and voice.

Katie told The Sun newspaper: "The Jordan days were the best days of my life. This AI move is so clever. It’s a genius move.

"It’s also a way for me to feel like her again. Jordan’s back and now I’m in competition with Jordan.

"I love it and they’ve really captured my voice and personality - you see me moving and everything. It’s scarily weird but fascinating."

She added: "I couldn't be more excited to bring back the iconic Jordan, someone who I hold near and dear to my heart, and who my fans have been asking to see again.

"From my digital twin styling to its tone of voice, I wanted to be involved every step of the way to create the most authentic experience possible for my fans. Jordan is back, and my fans will absolutely love this."

The AI firm gave Katie was 30 phrases to record so experts could recreate her voice with the former model.

Katie has been teasing the June 9 launch date on her social media channels and gave fans a brief taster in an Instagram video which was narrated by her AI self, which is heard saying: "Oi, oi it's Jordan here. You've seen me in the papers, but tomorrow I'm coming off the page ... "

Another video declared: "No more looking at those cheeky mags. In three days you can have me all to yourself."

Reports suggest this new money-spinning deal will help boost Katie's bank balance considerably after a tough few years.

She made millions at the height of her fame, but her fiances dwindled in decent years and she was declared bankrupt twice as her debts spiralled out of control.

The Sun reports Katie is planning to put together a photoshoot in which she will be seen posing alongside her "digital twin" and is considering a TV special in which she could interview the AI version of Jordan.