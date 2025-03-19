Katie Price can "finally move on" after her she was discharged from her second bankruptcy.

Katie Price is moving on following bankruptcy

The former glamour model, 46, is free of her financial issues after the order - relating to an unpaid tax bill of more than £750,000 - was dissolved on Monday (17.03.25) following the discharge of a previous bankruptcy on 11 February.

Katie told The Sun newspaper: "I'm so happy. I can finally move on and put these bankruptcies behind me and now only focus on the positive.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this process."

A source went on to add the TV star is now going to start trying to claw back her lost millions.

The insider told the publication: "Kate has been through hell and feels like an enormous weight has been lifted off her shoulders ...

"She is free to re-set, and try and remake her lost millions ... "

Katie was first declared bankrupt in 2019 with debts of £3.5 million and she went through the same again in March 2024 after she was accused of failing to pay a £750,000 tax bill.

She was previously ordered to pay 40 per cent of her monthly income from OnlyFans until February 2027, and have six of her vehicles delivered to the trustee to help pay off the money she owes.

Katie previously insisted she's no longer afraid of losing everything because she knows she will find a way to bounce back.

In her latest book 'This Is Me', she explained: "Bankruptcy doesn't hold the same fear now I can see a way out of it. If material stuff is taken from me, I know I can earn it back."

Katie went on to declare she would do anything to earn a living and would even consider making money as an escort.

She added: "I will get into escorting if I need to, not to sleep with the men, just for company. To be on their arm. I think I'd be good at that. "My mum would tell me I need to work on my table manners first though. And by the way, that is a joke."