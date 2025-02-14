Katie Price doesn't think she will make it to "be an old lady".

Katie Price doubts she'll 'make it to be an old lady' as she swears off facial surgery and mirrors

The 46-year-old reality TV star is finally "happy" with how her face looks after going under the knife several times, but she has now sworn off facial surgery unless she makes it to 70.

Katie - who has had 17 boob jobs and recently had a nose op - told The Sun newspaper: "I’m not scared of ageing - although I don’t think I will make it to be an old lady. And for the first time, I am happy with my face.

"No more facial surgery - well, not unless I make it to 70."

Katie doesn't even catch a glimpse of her face at her house - because she doesn't have a mirror in her whole abode.

She said: "I don’t like looking at myself. I don’t think I’m pretty, I certainly don’t think I’m beautiful. I look at old photos of myself and think: ‘Urrrgh!’ "

Katie has now vowed to "pick up the pieces from things I’ve done that weren’t clever" and "start again" in her life after some recent troubles, including being declared bankrupt for a second time.

She also received a 16-week suspended jail sentence in 2021 - as well as a two-year driving ban, and community service - after she flipped her BMW while under the influence of drink and drugs.

Looking back on recent events, mother-of-five Katie - who tried to take her life at her lowest point - believes she should've gone to prison.

The star - who is dating JJ Slater, 31 - even believes a jail stint may have been beneficial to her, because she would've had some "peace and quiet" and could "re-evaluate" her life.

She added: "Drink-driving is horrific. I was totally in the wrong.

"I wouldn’t have minded if I went to prison because I would have got peace and quiet from everyone. It would have been a way to sit down, re-evaluate.

"Maybe I should have gone to prison, but it was out of my hands. My mental state was severely unwell. But I am so sorry."