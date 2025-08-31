Katie Price is set to flog her used clothes on Vinted.

Model Katie Price

The 47-year-old model wants to sell her garments and footwear for "cheap" on the online marketplace website because she is sick of having boxes full of her outfits and footwear stacked up in her four-bed home in Sussex, South East England.

Katie told her sister Sophie, 35, on the latest episode of The Katie Price Show podcast: "If anyone likes anything I’ve worn through the years up till now - oh my God, packing the amount of boxes of clothes, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there it is. Oh my God, I’ve got that. I don’t even want it.’

"Shoes, trainers, clothes. I’ve got to start Vinted. Not because I just want to make money from it, I just want to get rid of it.

"Otherwise, it’s sitting there, and I just want to get rid of it. I’m not even going to sell it for a lot of money, just cheap, just to get rid of it.

"I have to. I can’t keep carrying around boxes of clothes everywhere."

The TV personality - who, in 2023, sold her old underwear and bras in frames - found a pair of Nike Air trainers that belong to her eldest child, Harvey - who she has with her former partner, retired Manchester United soccer player Dwight Yorke, 53 - but they have not been worn.

Harvey, 23, is blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia, which is a disorder of early brain development, and has the genetic disorder, Prader-Willi syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder that causes physical symptoms, learning difficulties, and behavioural challenges.

Katie continued: "I’ve even got Harvey’s trainers from the year when he was born. They’re 23 years old.

"Remember, he didn’t walk, but I was the same, we had to have the in-trainers.

"So whatever the Nikes were then, I wonder if they’re worth anything because they’re 23 years old in good condition."

Sophie then recalled Harvey having Adidas Stan Smith shoes with frogs on them.

Katie still has the footwear, but does not let Harvey wear them because they look "battered".

Sophie asked: "Didn’t he have Stan Smiths with frogs on, with Kermit or something?"

Katie - who has a 50-year-old brother called Daniel - replied: "Oh, them b***** things. I’ve still got them. I refuse him to wear them."

Sophie quizzed: "Why?"

Katie responded: "Because he wears them every day. They look battered. And if I put them in the washing machine, I don’t know if they’re - that’s the thing with Harv.

"He has so many nice trainers, but he ends up liking the same ones. So if anyone sees me with Harv, and they look at his footwear, like a pair of his trainers, I think they’re Nike Air ones, you know, the bubbles in them. They’ve popped.

"They’ve popped, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how they’ve popped.’ With his weight, probably, I don’t know. But he still insists on wearing them.

"I’m like, ‘Harv, but the air bubbles have popped.’ They did look old."

Katie has son Junior, 20, and daughter Princess, 18, with her ex-husband, singer Peter Andre, 52, as well as son Jett, 12, daughter Bunny, 11, from her former husband, 38-year-old Kieran Hayler.