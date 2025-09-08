Katie Price still wants to have "lots of babies".

Katie Price still wants to have more children

The 47-year-old former glamour model is already a mother to five children but she's still determined to become a mother again despite her fertility struggles even though her "eggs are f*****".

During an appearance on stage during her joint speaking tour with Kerry Katona in Fleetwood, Lancashire on Saturday (06.09.25), Katie was asked about perimenopausal symptoms, and according to The Mirror, she said: "I’m going through it. I had a blood test - so I still want more kids - but my eggs are f***** now to cut a long story short, it happens to all of us.

"And I get the cold sweats at night when you wake up soaking wet ... "

She added of her plan to have more children: "Just because your eggs are old and they won't really give you like a baby. I can still carry a baby, so there's still ways that I can have babies and I will have more. I wanna keep having more until my. I'll have as many as I can still, and I will, so you’ve heard it, I'm gonna have lots of babies."

Katie - who is mother to Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Bunny, 11, and Jett, 10 - previously documented her quest to have another baby in her 2023 documentary Katie Price: Making Babies in which she was seen undergoing unsuccessful IVF treatment with her then-partner Carl Woods.

The TV star previously insisted her IVF failed because of issues with her eggs and she planned to move forward with donor eggs.

During an appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast, she explained: "I had IVF and it failed because basically my eggs are too old.

"I gave it a go even though the doctors said you've got a one per cent chance of that working, but I just said I might be that one per cent. I'm doing it!

"I went through all of it and it didn't work.

"So I have got donor eggs ... Because I'm pre-menopause at the moment, I thought you can't have kids, but you can! I've been tested, I'm, all fine, I can still carry babies. So I have got the eggs there, I've got everything set up ready for when I want it."