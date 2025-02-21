Katie Price won't be going under the knife to enhance her behind.

Katie Price is planning to hit the gym instead of having more surgery

The 46-year-old former glamour model has previously considered having an operation to add "filler or implants" to her rear but she's now vowed to to hit the gym and focus on hard work instead of surgery in her quest for a bigger bum.

During an episode of 'The Katie Price Show' podcast , she explained: "I’m starting the gym next week. I've decided my bum I'm not going to have filler or implants, I’m going to work my a*** off at the gym."

However, the reality TV star has admitted it will take months of effort to get the look she wants.

She added: "I'll do before and after pictures mind you it will probably take a year to get my bum to where I want it."

Katie - who has undergone two procedures on her behind in the past - previously confessed she was planning to undergo a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) in 2025 in a bid to make her behind "as big" as her lips.

In a video posted on social media last year, Katie explained: "I've just had my consultation to get my bum as big as my lips.

"I'm getting it done in January but this time they've got an ultrasound which means it'll be much safer. Get used to the big lips because soon I'm going to have a bubble butt. Wahey!"

Katie - who has had 17 boob jobs and recently had a nose operation - previously admitted she won't be getting any more surgery on her face.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I’m not scared of ageing - although I don’t think I will make it to be an old lady. And for the first time, I am happy with my face. "No more facial surgery - well, not unless I make it to 70."