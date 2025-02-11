Katie Price is hoping to make a music comeback.

The 46-year-old former glamour model dabbled in a singing career in the years after she shot to fame as a topless model on Page 3 and while she hasn't released any material since 'Hurricane' in 2019, she has been performing live recently and now it has been confirmed that there is "more to come" from her.

A spokesperson for Katie told The Mirror: "Kate loves singing and making music and she loves performing her favourite tracks for audiences... More to come on this."

The news came on Monday (11.02.24), just hours ahead of Katie's bankruptcy hearing.

She was first declared bankrupt in 2019 with debts of £3.5 million and she went through the same again in March 2024 after she was accused of failing to pay a £750,000 tax bill.

Katie started her music career when she became the runner-up in the search for the UK's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and the following year she joined then-husband Peter Andre to record 'A Whole New World', a covers collection comprising of the famous track from Disney's 'Aladdin' and other tracks such as Sir Elton John and Kiki Dee classic 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'.

In 2010, she released 'Free to Love Again' but the single stalled at number 60 and upon releasing 'I Got U' in 2017, explained that she had "always wanted" to be a pop star and was "passionate" about music before the track ultimately failed to enter the charts.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: "I've had a song made for my voice, the Eurovision song wasn't made for my voice. I was just given a song and I had to sing it. It was written for me. I haven't had any singing lessons. Nobody is interested whatsoever, my manager didn't book any of this.

"It won't be a flop, I'm confident. This is my passion. I've always wanted to be a pop star or a model. I'm doing it because I can do it and I will do it. It's not about money."