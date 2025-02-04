Katie Price's ex-fiancé Carl Woods has had a tattoo of the former glamour model turned into a devil.

The 35-year-old car dealer - who was with the reality television personality between 2020 and 2023 – paid a visit to the All Sacred Tattoo Parlour in Ely, Cambridgeshire to have the inking of his former lover transformed into Satan by black and grey tattoo specialist Marcin Gibala.

The new design includes a pair of horns, devil numbers 666, spiderwebs and black tears streaming down the face.

A source told The Sun: "Carl feels there's not a more appropriate tattoo. She's the Devil reincarnated as far as he's concerned.

"He's delighted with the way it's turned out and, in his eyes, couldn't have picked a better studio to get it done."

News of Carl’s tattoo modification comes days after he slammed Katie’s IVF documentary as an "attention grab".

The two-part Channel 4 documentary 'Katie Price: Making Babies' was filmed in 2023 and follows Katie, 46, and Carl on their fertility journey but he has claimed that mother-of-five Katie "didn't care” who the father was.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "It wasn’t about having a kid with me. It was just about an attention grab, the latest puppy she wants.

"It didn’t matter if it was me or just a sperm donor. It’s not a story about how much I really want a kid with you.'

"Katie just wants a kid with anybody who's going to donate sperm to her. So excuse me if I’m a bit flippant about it.

"Like I said before, it was all wrong."

Carl also hit out at the editing of the show, claiming it portrayed him in a negative light despite Katie being at fault for some of their issues.

He said: "It was a very awkward thing to be filming given the circumstances, and then to be edited in such a way that makes it look like ‘oh she’s surprised she’s been blocked one morning’ when the night before she didn’t come home.

""It was biasedly edited to make it look like the reason that I blocked her and we broke up was because IVF failed and she was too old to give me a baby.

"And all of a sudden, she's woke up one morning, I'm a no-show to the appointment, apparently, and I blocked her. And she doesn't know why.

"The production company were more than aware of what was going on in the relationship.

"They edited this bit out. The reason I blocked her is the day before, she'd gone out for the day apparently to 'work'.

"She had ignored me all day. Non contactable. On and offline on WhatsApp but I got ignored."

The pair split after Carl accused Katie of cheating on him with multiple men.