Katrina Bowden pregnant

The ’30 Rock’ actress and her musician husband, Adam Taylor, 33, are expecting their first child together and Katrina, 36, says the pregnancy has brought them even closer.

She told PEOPLE: “It definitely has brought us closer together. In the beginning, it was a little bit scary, and it's still a little bit scary because it's something so unknown and so different. It brought us closer together talking about how we want to parent, names, just preparing for something that we've never had to think about before, so it's definitely bonded us in a way that we've never bonded before."

Katrina discovered she was pregnant while Adam was away on a ski trip with friends, because she was so excited she couldn’t wait to take the test.

She explained: "Adam was on a ski trip with his friends, and I took a test. I was going to wait until he got home, but I couldn't wait," she shares. "Then, I told him when he got home, and we were both very excited, so ... I was really hard to keep it to myself for a full day.

"We had just started trying, so we didn't expect it to happen so fast. It was really surprising and exciting. [Taylor] was very excited and immediately wanted to tell everybody."

And, the couple are already making travel plans for when the baby arrives.

Katrina said: “We really plan to, in the beginning [during] the first year, try to travel just to get the baby used to being in new places and around different environments. We want to try to do a big trip or a good, fun vacation type of trip, the two of us with the baby, and then just immerse the baby in something new and something different and different experiences."

The couple tied the knot in Hawaii in November 2024.