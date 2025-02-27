Katy Perry is going into space.

Katy Perry off to space

The 'Teenage Dream' singer is to travel on the next launch of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket as part of an all-female mission for the New Shepard programme's 11th human flight.

As well as Katy, presenters Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez - who is Jeff's fiancee - former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn will also be part of the mission, which the company said would "challenge" their "perspectives of Earth", "empower" the crw and "create lasting impact that will inspire generations".

The 40-year-old pop star - who has four-year-old Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom - is "honoured" to be involved and "hopes hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively", New Shepard said.

Meanwhile, Gayle is both "terrified and excited" to be taking part.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she said: "I'm so afraid. But I'm also so excited about it. I don't know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time. It's like how I felt about to deliver a baby.”

The 70-year-old broadcaster was first approached in November and decided it was time for a "new adventure" ahead of hitting her milestone birthday the following month.

She said: "This was never my dream. And somebody said, ‘Maybe you need to have new dreams, Gayle.’ I had a big birthday, and I thought I wanted to open myself up to new adventures.”

But before agreeing to the mission, Gayle sought advice from her two children, Will and Kirby Bumpus - who she has with ex-husband William Bumpus - and best friend Oprah Winfrey.

She said: "Once Kirby and Will and Oprah was fine with it, I was fine.

"I thought Oprah would say no, no. She said, 'I think if you don't do it, when they all come back and you had the opportunity to do it, you will be kicking yourself.' She's right."

The presenter is looking forward to making the journey with the other women.

She said: “These women are so bada**. They have such amazing life stories. I believe in Blue Origin, what they're doing. I am really excited and actually looking forward to it."

To date, the New Shepard programme has flown 52 people above the Karman line, which is recognised as the boundary of space, and the next flight will launch in the spring.