Katy Perry will go into space next month.

Katy Perry is going into space next month

The 'Teenage Dream' singer revealed in February that she would be part of an all-female crew - which also includes presenters Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez - to travel on the next launch of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket as part of a mission for the New Shepard programme's 11th human flight.

And on Thursday (27.03.25), Blue Origin announced the flight will launch on the morning of 14 April in the West Texas high desert.

The company also unveiled the official patch for the flight, which features the surnames of each crew member on the boarder and symbols which are meaningful to each of the women.

In a reference to her 2010 hit single 'Firework', Katy is represented with fireworks, which also depict her “global influence across music, pop culture, and philanthropy."

A shooting star microphone symbolises Gayle's "commitment to sharing important stories with the world", while Lauren - who is engaged to Blue Origin founder Jeff - is represented by Flynn the Fly, the main character from her children's book, 'The Fly Who Flew to Space', a story about "overcoming adversity [and] inspiring kids with learning differences to pursue their dreams".

Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe's "ambition for setting big goals, passion for STEM, and commitment to inspiring future generations" is depicted by a target star, and research scientist Amanda Nguyen is represented by the scales of justice in recognition of her "efforts to advocate for civil rights, break barriers, and empower everyday people to create change".

Finally, movie producer Kerianne Flynn's "passion for filmmaking, storytelling, and crafting beautiful narratives" is symbolised by a film reel.

Katy - who has four-year-old Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom - is "honoured" to be involved and "hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively", New Shepard previously said.

Meanwhile, Gayle is both "terrified and excited" to be taking part.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she said: "I'm so afraid. But I'm also so excited about it. I don't know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time. It's like how I felt about to deliver a baby.”

The 70-year-old broadcaster was first approached in November and decided it was time for a "new adventure" ahead of hitting her milestone birthday the following month.

She said: "This was never my dream. And somebody said, ‘Maybe you need to have new dreams, Gayle.’ I had a big birthday, and I thought I wanted to open myself up to new adventures.”