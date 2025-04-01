Katy Perry paid for security at the funeral of her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero even though she could not attend the event herself.

The 34-year-old stylist's sudden death in February sent shockwaves across the showbiz world and Kylie Jenner stepped in to help his family cover the cost of a memorial service after they set up a crowdfunding page to fund expenses in the aftermath of the tragedy - and now Jesus' sister Gris Guerrero has revealed Katy also help out.

Gris told Us Weekly: "Katy Perry generously helped with making sure we could have security to keep our grieving private and sent her loving support even though she couldn’t come."

The funeral took place in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (30.03.25) and was attended by Kylie and Jennifer Lopez, who was also one of the hairdresser's famous clients.

Gris said of the celebrity guests: "Kylie and J.Lo lovingly showed up to pay their respects. Kylie was with us when we laid him to rest for the burial ...

"We wanted to honor him and all the lives he touched because he touched so many lives. He came from immigrant parents with little to nothing and he chased his dreams and he made friends along the way and he kept them along the way."

She added that Kylie paid for "most of the funeral home expenses to put him to rest".

Jesus' death was confirmed via an via Instagram post in February and Kylie later shared a message revealing she has experienced "unbearable" pain since he passed away.

Alongside a carousel of throwback videos and photographs, Kylie wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support.

"I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

Kylie added "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much.

"You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel. (sic)"