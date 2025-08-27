Katy Perry wants "justice" in her legal battle with the elderly former owner of her $15 million mansion.

The 40-year-old singer appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday (26.08.25) to testify in the ongoing battle over the 2020 purchase of the 1930s Santa Barbara County property, which she and her fiance Orlando Bloom bought from entrepreneur Carl Westcott.

However, the elderly 1-800-Flowers founder - who was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease, a genetic brain disorder, in 2015 - has attempted to rescind the contract and alleged he "lacked capacity" to complete the transaction.

In August 2020, Westcott filed a lawsuit against the Roar hitmaker's business manager Bernie Gudvi, but in May 2024, Perry won a previous trial regarding liability, and gained ownership of the home.

At the time, a judge ruled: "Westcott presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract."

They added that the man appeared "coherent, engaged, lucid, and rational".

Now, Perry is looking to get more than $5 million in damages, including $3 million to cover loss of rental income.

On Tuesday, Westcott's attorney Andrew J. Thomas asked her what she hopes to gain from the lawsuit.

She said: "Justice."

He asked: "What about money?"

She replied: "I stand to lose money if it doesn't work in my favour."

The pop star - who gave a 55-minute testimony - was asked if she has "a financial stake of any kind in the outcome of this lawsuit", and confirmed she does, in the form of "lost money, lawyers' fees, lost income for rental".

The property sits on around 2.5 acres, with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as an infinity pool, jacuzzi, kitchen area and a three-bedroom guesthouse with a view of the ocean.

Thus far, Westcott has been paid $9 million of the $15 million purchase price, and Perry was asked who will be paying the remaining $6 million.

She replied: "It could be a combination of Orlando and I. We are family for life."