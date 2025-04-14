Katy Perry has received "confirmations from the heavens" ahead of her trip into space.

The 'Teenage Dream' singer will be part of an all-female crew - which also includes presenters Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez - when she blasts off on the next launch of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket on Monday (14.04.25).

Katy, 40, believes "something bigger" will be steering the ship after she discovered the outline of the capsule is "in the shape of a feather", and its name is Tortoise - and her mother calls her Tortoise and Feather as affectionate nicknames.

She said in an Instagram video: "You know that I'm always looking for little confirmations from the heavens, from my guides, from the angels, from my higher self.

"You know when I ask for it and I am open to it, it's pretty loud.

"So when I was invited to come on this voyage, I looked up at the capsule, and the capsule, on the very front of it, is the outline in the shape of a feather.

"And when I saw that it was like a total confirmation, because my mom has always called me Feather.

"There's a lot to digest and we're almost finished for the day and they show us the capsule, we've run simulations in a different capsule.

"And they reveal the name of the capsule and the capsule's name is Tortoise.

"A wave - just the most energetic wave just shot through my body and I was like 'What, this capsule's name is Tortoise?'

"My mom calls me two nicknames: Feather and Tortoise. What are the chances that I'm going to space on a rocket in a capsule with my symbol the feather called Tortoise?

"And my mom calls me Tortoise. I will screenshot my mom's text messages when she calls me Tortoise.

"There are no coincidences and I'm just so grateful for these confirmations and so grateful that I feel like something bigger than me is steering the ship."

Katy wrote in the caption: "Today’s reminder that there is something bigger than me guiding my journey.

Love,

Feather/Tortoise (sic)"

The Blue Origin flight, part of the New Shepherd programme, will launch in the West Texas high desert.

Gayle recently admitted she is "terrified and excited" to be taking part.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she said: "I'm so afraid. But I'm also so excited about it. I don't know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time. It's like how I felt about to deliver a baby."