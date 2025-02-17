Kaya Scodelario wouldn't "help" her children if they wanted to act.

The 32-year-old actress - who has an eight-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter with former husband Benjamin Walker - was just 14 years old when she was cast as Effie Stonem in 'Skins' but while she would be "supportive" of her kids' ambitions, she'd rather not encourage them to follow her into the industry.

She told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “I’m quite protective of letting my kids anywhere near [the industry]. There’s no world in which I would ever let them have an agent as a kid, or help them in that way. I’d be supportive, but I’d make sure they built their own way up.”

Although Kaya and Benjamin announced their separation last year, the 'Gentlemen actress insisted they are still on good terms.

She said: “We’re best friends still. We co-parent in the same way we always have.”

Kaya previously admitted she had been sexually abused when she was just 12 years old, and she hopes speaking out will have made a difference, even to just one person's life, and she found it "healing" to open up.

She said: “I choose to hope it means that there’ll be one person out there, once, who will think, it’s OK for me to tell my story and not feel shame. Especially when it comes to things in your childhood — we’re so programmed to feel shame around that. And I no longer feel shame.

“I don’t know if I’ll always look back and go, ‘I’m glad I made that so public.’ But for me, personally, it’s been a healing thing.”

The 'Maze Runner' star is making her stage debut in London production 'East is South' and while she acknowledged the theme of sexual abuse can be "triggering" for her, she just views it as part of the job to "sacrifice a little bit of [her] pain".

She said: “I mean, the whole job has always been emotionally tiring.

"If there’s stuff in the script that can also relate to you personally that can be triggering or quite intense.

"But I choose to see that as part of my job. If I want to tell a story, if I want it to be honest and true — which is what I want my work to be always — then it’s OK to sacrifice a little bit of my pain for that.”