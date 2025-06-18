Jason Segel is engaged to Kayla Radomski.

The 45-year-old actor recently popped the question to the 34-year-old actress, with Kayla sharing the news of their engagement via her Instagram account.

Alongside a carousel of shots of the romantic proposal, Kayla wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "FOREVER YES [ring and heart emojis] (sic)"

In the photos, Jason is seen getting down on one knee to propose, with Kayla covering her face in shock.

In another photo, the actress is seen looking at her sparkling engagement ring with a big smile on her face. The loved-up couple - who began dating in 2023 - are also photographed sharing a passionate kiss, after Kayla accepted Jason's proposal.

Kayla was also recently spotted in Los Angeles with an engagement ring on her finger.

Jason and Kayla made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in 2024, when the actor was nominated for his performance in Shrinking, the comedy-drama series that he co-created with Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Kayla actually took to social media to lavish praise on Jason after he received his nomination.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee! I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby! (sic)"

In another social media post, Kayla hailed the How I Met Your Mother actor as her "dream" man.

Kayla - who is a former back-up dancer for Taylor Swift - said: "I cannot wait to continue to watch you thrive and create more magic throughout your life. Thank you for loving me and being the best man this lady could dream up. I love you."

Despite this, the celebrity duo have made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight, with pair only occasionally posting photos of themselves on social media.