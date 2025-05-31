Lauren Silverman, wife of Simon Cowell, has claimed the cohort of celebrities living in the Cotswolds typically keep themselves to themselves.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman don't hang out with all their fellow celebrities in the Cotswolds

The music mogul and his other half - who bought an £8 million farmhouse in Oxfordshire in 2021 - might be neighbours with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, but Lauren insists they don't all hang around together.

Speaking to Closer UK magazine, Lauren - who has 11-year-old son Eric with Simon - said when asked about living near the power couple: "They are our neighbours!"

She insisted: "We keep ourselves to ourselves.

"We're just ... it's not like a full compound of [celebs] there."

Bruno Tonioli, who serves as a judge on Simon's talent show 'Britain's Got Talent' and spends time with the family at their country abode, added in the joint interview: "There's a little group that get together.

"It's good to keep what you do in your private life very separate.

"Nobody knows what's going on and I like it that way."

Lauren noted: "Bruno is like family to us. He is."

She noted that their son calls him "Uncle Bruno".

Other celebrities who have made the Cotswolds their home include Jeremy Clarkson and his wife Lisa, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, and Hugh Grant.