Kelley Wolf has been accused of violating a protective order against her.

Kelley Wolf accused of violating a protective order against her

Last month a new protective order was issued which banned Kelley from having direct or indirect contact with her estranged husband Scott Wolf or their kids Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old Lucy but Kelley allegedly used “a friend’s phone and attempted to contact her son [Miller] through a friend’s son”.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kelley, 48, was charged with a misdemeanour for her actions and a summons was filed for her to appear in court on November 7.

This comes less than two weeks after Kelly revealed she was going to rehab, telling Judge Janet Elledge that she was "excited" to be seeking treatment.

According to PEOPLE, Kelley told the court: "I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending [treatment] starting on September 12.

"This is what was asked of me by both Bart Johnson and Scott Wolf now for six months — all I wanted to do was leave a marriage.

"I am excited to go to [treatment]. I'm looking forward to it. My brother is taking me. It's fantastic. It's a great place. I recommended it all the time as a mental health professional myself, so September 12, I will be there for a month. I hope that helps."

The star - who was previously charged with one charge of electronic communications harassment and two charges of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information - shared her plans after the judge denied a request from prosecutors for proof of compliance with the pre-trial release conditions of her bail.

These included that she participate in drug testing and inpatient or outpatient medical, behavioural, psychological or psychiatric treatment before the next hearing on 30 September.

The judge didn't rule on a request that Kelley be barred from posting on social media as a condition of her release.

Kelley has been told she cannot "commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence" against Scott or the kids, including "stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury."

The "only" time she can have contact with the Party of Five actor is during mediation sessions with a court-qualified mediator regarding their divorce or custody of the children, but otherwise she must stay at least 300 feet away.

In addition, Kelley is only allowed to visit the family home accompanied by a police officer to pick up her belongings, and she must abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Kelley was arrested on 26 August on suspicion of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information, hours after she allegedly posted her estranged husband's personal phone number on her Instagram account.