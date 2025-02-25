Kelly Brook used to "feel like a failure" without children.

The 45-year-old model - who has been married to Jeremy Parisi since 2022 - had three miscarriages in her younger years and admitted that she has "never had a positive experience" when it comes to trying to get pregnant.

She told Prima UK: "In my 20s and 30s, I had miscarriages and past relationships that took their toll on me, physically and emotionally.

"It affected my life, my career and how I looked at myself; it made me feel like a bit of a failure. It made me judge my partners negatively, by how they responded to it. I never had a really positive experience with pregnancies and trying for children."

The 'Taking Stock' star is content being child-free but noted that others can be surprised if she comes across as "blunt" when defending her decision.

She said: “I just got so sick of being asked about it. ‘We’re not having children’ kind of closes off this conversation. I think people are shocked you can be that blunt about it, but that’s where we’re at."

Kelly was quick to insist that it is "not a bad thing" to have children, but doesn't think that her decision is unique to her.

She added: "And we’re not saying that having children is a bad thing. Obviously, it’s not, but I don’t think I’m alone."

However, Kelly did lament that she has "lost friends" over the years as their lives have become "so different" from one another once they have decided to have children and she has not.

She said: "The most difficult thing for me not having children over the last 20 years has been losing friends because your lives are so different. It’s sad in a way. I miss a lot of my old friends who have kids. "To be honest, when I go for lunch and I’m watching them mother their children, I get a bit like, ‘I want the attention, you’re my friends.’

"I don’t want to sit there watching people parent."

