The Kelly Clarkson Show's filming schedule reportedly won't be impacted by the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson is to return to work on The Kelly Clarkson Show in the coming weeks

The talent manager died on August 7, aged 48, of natural causes after battling malignant melanoma.

Kelly postponed her Las Vegas residency in order to spend more time with their children, River, 11, and Remington, nine, right before his death.

In an update regarding her work schedule, a source told Deadline that Kelly missed one shoot for The Voice earlier this month following his passing, but that she was returning this week to film the NBC talent show.

Reba McEntire, who was stepmother to Brandon, also filmed her appearance for Season 28.

As for her eponymous talk show, production is said to be due to kick off as planned in a matter of weeks.

As reported by the outlet, the programme is "on track to start production in early September as scheduled, with tickets available on studio audience sites."

Brandon's death was announced by a family representative on the day he died.

They told People at the time: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The 43-year-old pop star - who endured an acrimonious split from the talent manager - had announced on X shortly before his passing: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Although the singer revealed that Brandon was ill, she didn't share any other details about his sickness.