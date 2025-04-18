Kelly Ripa was "terrified" of being fired from 'All My Children'.

The 54-year-old star made her name when she was cast as Hayley Vaughan on the ABC daytime soap opera in the early 1990s and while she enjoyed the security of the regular work, she was always conscious

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', she said: "A steady gig has always appealed to me. I liked the weekly guarantee of the soap. Most people, they get on a soap and their goal is to get right off a soap, and I just settled right in there. I liked the steadiness of it. It just gave me a layout of my life over the next year.

"But anything can happen in a soap. Every 13 weeks you can be fired. It was terrifying."

Kelly eventually left her role on the now-defunct soap opera in 2002 - by which time she had already started hosting 'Live!' - and explained that her time on the drama series taught her not to become too "attached"

She added: "People were very emotional about packing up the studio, packing up their individual cubby spaces in the common office.

"Everybody was very emotional about it, and I had a detached reaction to packing things up and getting out. It's from years of acting. No matter where I was, my home was always temporary.

"I always knew it was temporary. I didn’t know how temporary it would be. But I knew it was a temporary space, so I never allowed myself to attach."

'All My Children' initially ran from 1970 until 2011 and made a star out of Susan Lucci - who played matriarch Erica Kane throughout its entire run - before making a brief online return for six months in 2013.

Kelly previously reflected that it was all a "happy accident" that she had landed the job on the soap opera in the first place, and it "changed the trajectory of her life" for good.

During a reunion special hosted by Entertainment Weekly, she said: "I wound up getting the job. But it was really — I mean, talk about happy accidents. It really was a happy accident.

"It changed my life. It changed my entire life — not just my acting life, but changed the whole trajectory of my life.