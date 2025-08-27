Kelly Ripa would want her next husband to be a billionaire with "severe" erectile dysfunction.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have joked about a hypothetical breakup

The 54-year-old presenter has been married to Live With Kelly and Mark co-star Mark Consuelos since 1996, but she has given some thought to what she'd do if they ever broke up.

Speaking on their daytime show, she said: “If you and I were not together, my next husband — I almost said, ‘My next husband, may he rest in peace’ — will have to be one foot and one arm in the grave.”

Kelly - who has grown-up children Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, with Mark - joked she is more interested in inheritance than anything else.

She quipped: "He has to have severe ED [erectile dysfunction] and at least $6 billion in the bank."

Mark, also 54, teased that if he was ever left single, it would have to be because Kelly had "passed away".

He said: "I would mourn the loss. I'm assuming you passed away, 'cause why would you ever leave?"

The couple - who are happily married - also joked about a hypothetical breakup earlier in the year, when they predicted how Mark would cope.

Kelly said: I know if you and I broke up, you would absolutely fall apart, completely."

Although he didn't disagree, her husband joked he would find a new, younger partner to replace her.

He added: "I do feel like someone would be there on the other end to pick me up and make sure I'm OK.

“I'd have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff.”

Kelly burst out laughing at his joke, and reassured their fans that their relationship is rock solid, but they still enjoy talking about fake scenarios in their lives.

She explained: “We have these conversations all the time.

“I’m like, ‘What would happen if you found out that I faked my own death?’

"And he’s like, ‘Well, my new wife and I would be very upset at first.’ It’s our favorite conversation.”