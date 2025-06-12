R Kelly is seeking clemency from U.S. President Donald Trump as he fears for his life in federal prison.

The shamed rapper – real name Robert Kelly, 57 – is currently serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted on multiple federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

He has now filed an emergency motion alleging three officials from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) plotted to murder him while incarcerated.

His attorney Beau B Brindley told People as Kelly pursues a transfer from prison to home confinement: “We believe that President Trump is the only person with the courage to help us.”

Kelly’s legal team hopes a pardon or commutation might be granted by Trump, 78.

Mr Brindley added: “Immediately after our motion became public, Robert was thrown into solitary confinement.

“He cannot make phone calls to his family. He has no access to commissary. He has spiders crawling over him while he tries to sleep.”

Kelly is reportedly afraid to eat prison food over fears it might be poisoned, according to his lawyer.

The fallen performer, who was a longtime resident of Trump Tower in Chicago, does not have a personal relationship with the president but his legal team says discussions have intensified with people close to Trump since the motion was filed.

The emergency motion includes a declaration from inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine, who alleges he was asked to kill Kelly by three high-ranking BOP officials.

Stine, who claims membership in the Aryan Brotherhood and says he was once a commissioner with the group, states prison officials arranged his transfer to the Federal Correctional Institution Butner in North Carolina – where Kelly is also held – and placed him in Kelly’s unit.

In return for carrying out or arranging the murder, Stine alleges he was promised an escape from custody and the chance to live as a “free man”.

Stine also claims he has terminal cancer and later told Kelly about the plot, saying he no longer intended to go through with it.

Last month, Trump said he would consider pardoning Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who faces similar federal charges.

Trump said: “If I think someone was mistreated it wouldn’t matter whether they like me or don’t.”

Mr Brindley added to People about Kelly’s situation: “He is not safe in federal custody. And to keep him in prison while he is under threat like this is cruel and unusual punishment.”