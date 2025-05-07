Kelsea Ballerini doesn't want her divorce to be "celebrated or glamourised" amongst her fanbase.

Kelsea Ballerini doesn't want her divorce to be 'celebrated or glamorised'

The 31-year-old singer was married to fellow country music star Morgan Evans, 40, from 2017 until 2022 and even though some of her followers are always quick to share their own experience of divorce with her, she doesn't want to become the "poster child" for a marriage breakup.

She told ELLE: "I try to never celebrate it until I know if it’s a good thing. I don’t ever want to be a poster child for divorce. It’s been three years now. It’s simply not in the forefront of my life anymore. But I always make sure when these women come up to me, my first reaction is never, ‘Oh my God, congratulations!’ It’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ Because just like it needs to be destigmatized, I also don’t think it should be celebrated or glamourised."

The 'Miss Me More' songstress - who is now dating 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes, 32, - composed her album 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' around her divorce but admitted she was "terrified" to release a record centered on the themes of a breakup.

She said: "I remember being like, ‘Oh man, I’m terrified.’ I went to sleep, and the next morning, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s okay. People are finding this and connecting with this.’ But it was definitely a scary feeling."

Earlier this year, Kelsea revealed that she had to beg her fans to stop yelling expletives at her former husband, especially because so much time had passed.

Whilst performing at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida in February, she stopped the show halfway through her set to call out some fans as she performed a song that had initially been written about her split.

She said: "We’re three years past it!

"Everything’s fine now. I sing this song for you now. It’s not about me anymore, please."