Kelsey Grammer believes his late mom's spirit intervened when he was arguing with his wife.

Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer's row was stopped by his late mom

The 'Frasier' star had been living in his mother's old house when he and Kayte Walsh - who he married in 2011 - had "a bit of a tussle" before going to bed annoyed with one another, only to be disturbed by a noise.

Speaking on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show', he said: "We had a great moment when Kayte and I were having a fight when we were in our early [days], our first year together basically...

"We climbed into bed kind of mad with each other, and I heard this huge bang in the living room and said, 'What the heck?'

"So I reached out the bed, and I grabbed a golf club that I kept there for that reason."

Kelsey and Kayte briefly argued about who would investigate the house, before the 70-year-old star agreed to get up and found the TV on in the living room, which was "weird" because he knew he had switched it off before going to bed.

He said: "I looked around a little bit, turned it off, and thought, 'Thanks mom.' You know? 'Don't go to bed angry with each other.' "

He then went back to his wife who asked him: "What did your mom smell like?"

Kayte told Kelsey she had asked that because she "had smelled flowers" when he left the room.

He emotionally added: "It was really something, really something. I thought, 'This is real, this is not something heretical going on.' "

The 'Wish You Were Here' actor doesn't care if people believe his story or not.

He said: "I don’t try to convince people they should think the way I think or see God the way I see God or experience this universe the way I experience it, but I will not deny my faith."

Kelsey's sister was brutally murdered in 1975 and he's recently written a book about her and the events surrounding her death in 'Karen: A Brother Remebers', which he was compelled to write after Karen spoke to him through a psychic medium.

He said: “I got a very strange imperative saying: ‘Write this...’ Well, it didn’t say ‘write’ actually, it just said: ‘Tell.’ ‘Tell my story,’ from my sister, through Esther, somebody we were working with at the time. It’s just turned into the book...

“Esther’s pretty gifted. I’ve known a few gifted people. I produced a show called Medium, and that was part of it. I was always kind of in that community a little bit. I found out, of course, everybody who’s a medium actually wants a television show. So a lot of people contacted me for a while.

“You do find out that some are really gifted. Some are, you know, okay, yeah, maybe they’re getting hits, maybe they are accurate some of the time. But if you’ve got somebody who doesn’t know you, who’s accurate about your life 70% of the time, pulls names out of the air, you may as well pay attention, whatever your point [of view] is, or whatever jaundiced view you may have of the whole mediumship issue.”