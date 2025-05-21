Kelsey Grammer has led tributes to George Wendt.

Kelsey Grammer leads tributes to Cheers co-star George Wendt

The 70-year-old actor admitted he "liked" his late 'Cheers' co-star - who played bar regular Norm Peterson in the show - "a lot", following the news that George has passed away aged 76.

Kelsey said in a statement to DailyMail.com: "I believe mourning is a private matter.

"But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions."

Kelsey portrayed psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in the NBC sitcom, and he reprised the role for spin-off series 'Frasier', which ran from 1993 to 2004, before returning in 2023.

Ted Danson, who played Cheers bartender Sam Malone, admitted he was "devastated" to hear of George's death.

He told PEOPLE: "I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children.

"It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Rhea Perlman, who portrayed waitress Carla Tortelli, has praised the late star as the "sweetest, kindest man I ever met", and admitted she will "miss him more than words can say".

She added: "It was impossible not to like him.

"As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week.

"I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say."

George's publicist confirmed the news of his passing on Tuesday (20.05.25) - describing him in a statement as "a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him".

The late star had spoken candidly about the impact of the show on his life.

He said in a past interview: "I was lucky to be part of something that became such a beloved part of people’s lives."

George was nominated for six consecutive Emmys for his portrayal of Norm, appearing in every episode until the series ended in May 1993.