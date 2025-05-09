Kendra Wilkinson is giving Hank Baskett the "respect he deserves".

Kendra Wilkinson has hit back at her critics

The 39-year-old TV star - who has Hank, 15, and Alijah, ten, with her ex-husband - has taken to social media to rubbish the suggestion that she's "still holding on to [her] ex".

Kendra - who was married to Hank between 2009 and 2018 - wrote on Instagram: "I just got a comment basically saying I’m not the same, I come across sad, still holding on to my ex. I just want to say that….yes I have changed. Yes I’ve been depressed as I’ve stated in almost every interview I’ve been doing and no I’m not holding onto my ex!! I’m simply giving him respect he deserves being an amazing co parent. (sic)"

Kendra - who dated former Playboy boss Hugh Hefner between 2004 and 2008 - acknowledged that she's gone through a transformation in recent years.

But the reality TV star is now looking to the future with some optimism.

Kendra continued: "Listen, interviews are really hard for me to do now a days because when they ask I have to answer and what do you think that will be bringing up every single time???? Yes, Playboy.

"I’ve tried for years to avoid going backwards but people still have a hunger for it i guess.

"My world lately has actually been fun and exciting. Surrounded by amazing friends and my 2 kids. Dancing and getting out checking out hot guys, laughing, golfing, closing deals, cooking tacos, watching kids sports n more.

"I’ve been through so much and I’m always trying to remain positive and I’ve said numerous times how grateful i am for my past and how i wish everyone well.

"Anyways, off to a non profit charity event. [peace sign emoji] (sic)"

Kendra suffered a panic attack in 2023, and she was subsequently taken to hospital by her ex-husband.

The TV star previously admitted that the incident proved to be a turning point in her life.

Kendra - who has been open about her mental health struggles - told People: "To accept help that day and for Hank to drive me to the hospital was a huge day in both of our lives. It was a big day for my family and kids."