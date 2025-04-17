Kendra Wilkinson ditched weight loss shots after one injection because there were “too many horror stories around” her.

The 39-year-old TV personality tried taking a weight loss drug to shed some fat, but after hearing that "people end up in ER.", she has stopped.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, she said: "I started the weight loss shots. Only did one. Nevermind. Throwing away. Guess I'll just do mental Ozempic."

Afterwards, she uploaded another snap to explain why she had made a U-turn on her choice to take the injection.

Kendra said: "A lot of you ask why I threw away the shots. I'm actually OK with a little weight gain. Happier in life nowadays. Heard too many horror stories around me. People end up in ER. Surgeries. No thanks."

Kendra told People in January 2024 that she was "dying of depression" - which stemmed from her time as a Playboy bunny in the late Hugh Hefner's mansion and her divorce from Hank Baskett in 2019 - after being admitted to hospital for a panic attack in September 2024.

Kendra added she was on the anti-psychotic drug, Abilify - which can cause weight gain in certain people - to help manage it.

The 'Kendra on Top' reality star - who has two children, Hank IV, 16, and Alijah, 11 - posted a series of sizzling snaps of her in a tight blue swimsuit as she hung out by a pool, to share with her fans just how "proud" she is of her body - despite wondering "how much hate and bullying" would come her way for it.

Kendra captioned the picture carousel: "Wondering how much hate and bullying I’ll get for my new body and age, but I’m going to post this today and feel proud of myself.

"I have overcome so much in life and deserve to celebrate myself and my new attitude towards life.

"Playboy days are long gone, and it feels more and more liberating for some reason.

"Not because I don’t appreciate my time there, but because now I feel older and more free more than I did when I left the mansion.

"Not as much f**** to give when before I was a little more scared of things. Fearing things I couldn’t control. Fear can kiss my a** now!!

"It feels good to finally LIVE with less depression.

"If people don’t like me or this or think I’m bigger or I can’t turn men on anymore, GOOD then there’s the door."