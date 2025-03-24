Kendra Wilkinson looks back on her marriage to Hank Baskett as her "golden years".

The former Playboy model, 39, married the NFL star in 2009 and they welcomed two children - son Henry, 15, and daughter Alijah, 10 - before divorcing in 2018 amid allegations Hank had cheated - but Kendra has no regrets about the relationship admitting she "chose right with him" even though the marriage failed.

During an appearance on the 'Amy and T.J.' podcast, Kendra explained: "[Marriage was my] the golden years. It was the right timing.

"I found myself so bored at the Playboy Mansion. I was just like, ‘I’m ready to leave this place. I’m ready to start a family. I’m ready for the lifestyle.

"My kids go to a great school. I’m a soccer mom. I’m a softball mom. I’m a basketball mom. I manifested it, and it came to me, and I met the perfect man, the man of my dreams."

She went on to add: "Even though we’re divorced, he’s the father of my kids and he’s the most amazing father to my kids, and I know I chose right with him."

Kendra previously admitted she had been celibate since her divorce but last year decided she was ready to start dating again.

She told PEOPLE: "It’s been so long since I’ve had sex - it’s been so long that I’ve had any. Because I shamed myself on my sexuality too.

"Everyone sees me as a sex icon, so I shamed myself and I stayed away from anything sex. I almost became celibate."

Kendra added that she can't see herself marrying again, but she was ready to "start to have fun" again.

She went on to say: "I can't go back in time and rewire history, but I'm here to move forward in my life and upward. And live a good life. That's what I'm here for."