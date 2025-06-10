Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at this year's BET Awards.

The 37-year-old rapper and singer won five prizes at the ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Monday night (09.06.25), including Album of the Year for GNX, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and he and SZA scooped the Best Collaboration gong for their tune Luther.

Kendrick also won the Video of the Year prize for Not Like Us, and he shared the Video Director of the Year gong with Dave Free.

While accepting the Album of the Year accolade, he said: "I ain’t been here in a long time, but I always kept it in my heart.

"BET always makes sure it’s representing the culture right. I’ll always give my heart to BET."

Kendrick gave a shout out "first and foremost" to God, before acknowledging his pal SZA.

He said: "SZA in the crowd. We on tour right now, please come to the show."

SZA also won Best Female R+B/Pop Artist, and Chris Brown secured the male equivalent.

He also scooped the Viewer's Choice Award for 'Residuals'.

Doechii was named Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and she took a pop at US President Donald Trump in her acceptance speech.

Speaking about the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles - where Trump has sent around 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines - she said: "Trump is using military forces to stop protest.

"I want y'all to consider what kind of government it appears to be, when every time we exercise our democratic rights to protest, the military is deployed against us."

What's more, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, and Snoop Dogg were all honoured in the BET Ultimate Icon Award category.

Other big winners on the night included Denzel Washington scooping Best Actor, and 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo won the female equivalent.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter - who made her feature film debut in 2024 motion picture Mufasa: The Lion King - won the Youngstars Award.

In the sports categories, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took home the Sportsman of the Year Award, and pro basketball player Angel Reese was named Sportswoman of the Year.

BET Awards 2025 Winners List:

Album of the Year

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Best Female R+B/Pop Artist

SZA

Best Male R+B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Future and Metro Boomin

Best Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Luther

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Doechii

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Video Director of the Year

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

Leon Thomas

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel, Inspiration Award

GloRilla Featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Rain Down on Me

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown, Residuals

BET Her

Summer Walker, Heart of a woman

Best Movie

Luther: Never Too Much

Best Actor

Denzel Washington

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo

Youngstars Award

Blue Ivy Carter

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year Award

Jalen Hurts

BET Ultimate Icon Award

Mariah Carey

Jamie Foxx

Kirk Franklin

Snoop Dogg