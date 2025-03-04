Kerry Katona is "still feeling lonely" following her split from Ryan Mahoney.

The 44-year-old star called off her engagement to fitness instructor Ryan, 35, in November 2024 and has decided to "focus on wellness" by taking herself off to Thailand.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "I’m heading to Thailand again later this week which I’m really looking forward to, I can’t wait to relax and to find some zen.

"I’m really going to be focusing on wellness out there and I want to go on a spiritual journey. I’ve found it really tough the last few weeks since the kids went back to school and college after half-term, I’m still feeling lonely.

The former Atomic Kitten singer was initially married to Westlife star Brian McFadden and has Molly Marie, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, with him but went on to have Heidi, 18, and Max, 16, with Mark Croft and daughter DJ, 10, with the late George Kay.

Kerry insisted that she doesn't want to reunite with Ryan and it is just "difficult" for her to adjust to life as a single person once again, especially because she is "so loving" in the first place.

She said: "I think it’s just tough getting into a routine on your own after being in a relationship for so long, I’m a very loving person so I do find it difficult to adjust. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to be with Ryan and would never take him back, but it’s just difficult learning to un-love someone and be on your own."

Shortly after their split, Kerry likened the scenario to a "death" as she struggled with being alone in the house.

She said: "I’ve been feeling very up and down since Ryan moved out, it’s not been easy.

"He was my best friend so I'm adjusting to not having him around, it feels a bit like a death, which I know may sound dramatic but it’s mourning all the things you did together. It’s hard but I’m sure I’ll get there."