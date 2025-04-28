Kerry Katona is keen to avoid dating younger men following her split from Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry Katona is moving on after the breakdown of her relationship

The former Atomic Kitten star, 44, is single again after her relationship with fiance Ryan - who was almost 10 years her junior - ended in November and she's insisted she won't get involved with any younger men when she takes part in UK dating TV show 'Celebs Go Dating' this year.

In her column for OK! magazine, she explained: "I’m so excited to finally be able to share that I’m taking part in the new series of Celebs Go Dating ! It’s been really hard keeping it a secret but filming has kicked off and I’m really excited.

"I’ve done the show once before, but it was six years ago so it feels really new and fresh ... "

Kerry went on to reveal she doesn't want to mix with a lot of the men on the show because they are so much younger than her.

She added: "I’m a bit of a nightmare! I’m very abrupt and to the point, half of the men in the first mixer were half my age, so I told them not to come near me - I could be their mum! I can’t say too much more, but I can’t wait for you all to watch it!"

It comes after Kerry has been spending time in Thailand as she attempted to recover following the breakdown of her relationship with Ryan.

She is focused on a new project - opening her own retreat in the country - after previously struggling in the aftermath of the split.

In a previous column for the magazine, she wrote: "I’ve found it really tough the last few weeks since the kids went back to school and college after half-term, I’m still feeling lonely."

Kerry insisted she doesn't want to reunite with Ryan and it is just "difficult" for her to adjust to life as a single person once again, especially because she is "so loving" in the first place.

She added: "I think it’s just tough getting into a routine on your own after being in a relationship for so long, I’m a very loving person so I do find it difficult to adjust. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to be with Ryan and would never take him back, but it’s just difficult learning to un-love someone and be on your own."